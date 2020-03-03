beto-o’rourke-continues-campaigning-in-dallas-for-biden-before-heading-to-el-paso-to-vote

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Former presidential candidate and Texas Consultant Beto O’Rourke took the stage on the finish of Joe Biden’s presidential rally in Dallas Monday night time and was up early Tuesday on the former vice chairman’s marketing campaign headquarters.

The polls hadn’t been open an hour and O’Rourke was busy once more speaking in regards to the causes he’s endorsing Biden and the methods he hopes to spice up the marketing campaign.

“I think he’s [Biden] uniquely the candidate in this field who can beat Donald Trump in November,” O’Rourke stated. “I think he’s uniquely the person who can assemble the coalition to be able to achieve a very ambitious agenda, whether it is climate, reducing gun violence or expanding access to healthcare.”

O’Rourke is among the many Democrats, together with latest ex-candidates Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, rallying behind Biden after his robust South Carolina victory.

Greater than 2 million folks had already voted in Texas earlier than Tremendous Tuesday, with greater than 1,000,000 of these casting a poll within the Democratic Main.

Take a look at the video above to listen to extra about O’Rourke’s plans on the marketing campaign trial, give attention to state home races and thought on his political future.