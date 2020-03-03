Becker H.S. Wrestler Brayden Weber Recovering After Collapsing Head-First At State Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Becker wrestler is recovering at house Monday evening after a scary second throughout Saturday’s State Wrestling Event.

After his 220-pound semifinal match, Brayden Weber collapsed whereas strolling off the mat. His coronary heart stopped, and first responders needed to carry out CPR to save lots of his life.

“It’s something as a parent you never want to see, your child in a position where you can’t help,” Sara Waytashek, Brayden’s mom, mentioned.

Weber was one match away from the State Finals. However early in his semifinal match he and his opponent bumped heads. He was cleared to maintain wrestling however by no means felt proper.

“I knew something was seriously wrong because I never get that tired,” Weber mentioned. “The last thing I remember is him cradling me up and I was on my back and I blacked out after that.”

Whereas strolling off the mat after the match Weber collapsed, face first.

Fortunately the identical physician that checked him for a concussion was there and carried out CPR, saving Weber’s life. He was rushed to Areas Hospital. By Saturday evening he was beginning to really feel like himself once more.

“I feel totally normal. I feel like nothing really happened,” Weber mentioned.

Weber’s household says the excellent news is his preliminary take a look at outcomes didn’t present something fallacious. However it’s nonetheless irritating not understanding what occurred.

He nonetheless has to take a stress take a look at which can hopefully present some solutions. Within the meantime a whole bunch of messages of assist have poured in. His opponents even honored him on the medal stand after the match.

“That was actually a cool gesture by all of them and stuff like that. But the support all across the state has been crazy,” Weber mentioned.

And on Monday afternoon he received to fulfill and thank the physician who helped save his life.

“They got to share a very long and meaningful hug. And that was amazing,” Waytashek mentioned.

Weber can be a standout soccer participant. He says he will certainly be again on the soccer subject within the fall and on the wrestling mat subsequent winter.