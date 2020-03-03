bay-area-schools-prepare-response-to-coronavirus-outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — County and state well being officers in California are scrambling to develop particular coronavirus response plans within the occasion the increasing outbreak hits college and college campuses statewide.

Within the absence of particular pointers and steering from well being officers, The Healdsburg Faculty, a personal Ok-Eight establishment in Sonoma County closed its doorways after an grownup linked to the college had shut contact with a affected person identified with the virus.

“We are choosing to close school for today as we are waiting for an official response from public health. We want to be sure we are following the recommended protocols to ensure the wellness of our community,” Tanya Bruno, Director of Operations for the college wrote to oldsters.

Sonoma County Well being Officer Dr. Celeste Philip mentioned the college is doing a complete environmental cleansing earlier than opening Tuesday.

The closure highlights the challenges for colleges posed by the quickly increasing public well being disaster. Jennie Snyder, Sonoma County Workplace of Schooling deputy superintendent, mentioned she doesn’t know The Healdsburg Faculty’s particular protocols as it’s not among the many county’s college districts.

All different colleges within the county remained open, Snyder mentioned.

A spokesperson for the San Jose Unified Faculty District says they imagine it might be untimely to shut colleges with no recognized circumstances or publicity to the virus amongst their college neighborhood. The district despatched mother and father a letter urging them to maintain sick kids at dwelling and emphasizing the significance of handwashing and disinfecting surfaces.

Melinda Landua, the Well being and Household Providers Supervisor for the college system, says college nurses monitor any spike in absences or sicknesses in a classroom. Landua says she sends specially-trained janitorial groups to wash these school rooms.

“Our nurses are monitoring. And then they’ll send me the list and I’ll employ disinfecting crews to the site based on the need,” Landua mentioned.

Landua says the college system will observe the lead of the county well being division if a pupil, workers member or dad or mum have been to check optimistic for the illness. A spokesperson for the well being division, nevertheless, mentioned they have been nonetheless within the means of creating quarantine protocols for colleges.

“I guess you’d have to quarantine the classroom and then go from there. I mean it would be hard to quarantine a whole school,” mentioned dad or mum Alfred Valdez.

Within the meantime, mother and father and faculty leaders hope the precautions they taking now will forestall the unfold of the illness later.

“We tell our daughter to continually wash her hands. We’ve been sending her with hand sanitizer in her backpack. We’re just trying to be as prepared as we can,” mentioned dad or mum Mike Diaz.

