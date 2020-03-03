bay-area-buttigieg-supporters-disappointed-their-candidate-is-out-of-the-race

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race on Sunday, catching lots of his hard-working Bay Space supporters unexpectedly. Now, the primary overtly homosexual candidate to hunt the Democratic nomination for president is endorsing his rival, former vice-president Joe Biden.

In San Jose, Buttigieg supporters Leslie Murdock and Kathy Corridor had been upset that the early votes they forged for him gained’t have an effect in presidential race.

“This isn’t the end of Pete, it’s just the beginning,” Murdock mentioned.

“I was really bummed. I was out canvassing when I heard. It was just surreal thing walking back with our canvas cards,” mentioned Lisa Carhart of Los Altos Hills.

“I was shocked and disappointed, but proud of Pete for doing the right thing,” mentioned Patricia Millard of San Jose.

Karen Petersen pulled up a Mayor Pete yard check in her entrance yard and mentioned she would now give her help to Joe Biden.

“It’s bittersweet, but Pete is endorsing Joe Biden now, so I feel good about that,” she mentioned.

Santa Clara County’s Registrar of Voters says about 190,000 folks have already voted early, both in particular person, or by mailing in ballots. If these early voters picked Buttigieg or Amy Klobuchar, who additionally dropped out of the race, there isn’t a solution to get these ballots again.

“There’s no recalling of ballots, once you cast your ballot, that’s final. If someone were to turn in a second ballot, only the first would be counted,” mentioned Eric Kurhi, a spokesman for the Registrar of Voters.

Now with simply in the future left, it creates a showdown amongst Democratic entrance runners Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden with Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg nonetheless making an attempt to achieve traction within the Golden State.

“It’s shaping up to be more of a race between the progressive and moderate wings in the Democratic Party,” mentioned Melinda Jackson, a San Jose State College Political Science Professor. “So California will play a big role here and we’ll see where things stand after tomorrow.”