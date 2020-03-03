avalanche-beat-red-wings-2-1,-extending-two-winning-streaks

DETROIT — Make {that a} advantageous 9.

Captain Gabe Landeskog withstood a crunching hit whereas making a go that sprung Logan O’Connor for a breakaway purpose within the second interval, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Purple Wings 2-1 on Monday evening for his or her season-high seventh straight victory.

Even higher, it was the Avs’ ninth consecutive highway victory, a membership file.

Vladislav Namestnikov additionally scored for the Avalanche. Anthony Mantha had the one purpose for Detroit.

With the rating tied at 1, Landeskog was simply inside his personal blue line when he took a success from Detroit’s Robby Fabbri. As he was clocked, Landeskog launched a go up the ice to O’Connor, who was behind the protection on the different blue line.

O’Connor went in and beat goalie Jonathan Bernier for his second purpose of the season. Mantha transformed off a goalmouth scramble to open the scoring within the first, however the Avalanche equalized earlier than the interval was over. Ryan Graves took a shot that slipped by way of Bernier, and Namestnikov kicked the puck to himself within the crease after which stuffed it within the internet along with his stick.

The Purple Wings are 3-18-2 of their final 23 video games.

Colorado outshot Detroit 21-10 by way of the primary two durations. The Purple Wings placed on occasional stress within the third, however goalie Michael Hutchinson, the fifth Colorado participant to play that place this season (additionally a membership file), did sufficient to carry them off. Hutchinson completed with 17 saves.

Avalanche rookie defenseman Cale Makar sat out the sport with an upper-body harm. He’s thought of day after day.