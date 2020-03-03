australia’s-perry-out-of-t20-world-cup

Ellyse Perry damage her hamstring fielding in opposition to New Zealand in Melbourne

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry will miss the remainder of the Ladies’s T20 World Cup after struggling a proper hamstring damage.

Perry was helped off the pitch throughout Monday’s four-run win over New Zealand in Melbourne, a consequence that secured the Southern Stars’ development to the final 4 and knocked out the White Ferns.

4-time champions Australia will face both South Africa or England in Thursday’s semi-final in Sydney and skipper Meg Lanning is assured that her aspect can cope with out Perry.

“Ellyse has been an enormous a part of our squad and workforce for a very long time and you may’t change her,” stated Lanning. “However we have got 15 gamers right here who can do a job and also you want a squad to win a World Cup.

Perry is helped by team-mates in opposition to New Zealand

“You possibly can’t depend on one or two gamers and use the identical 11 gamers each recreation. We’ll have to make use of the depth we have got – that is simply the truth of elite sport, sadly.

“I’ve full confidence that whoever is available in can play a task. We’re simply going to must get by it and possibly play barely otherwise however that is superb. You have to adapt.”

Of Perry’s damage, which may also rule her out of the tour of South Africa later this month, Australia workforce physician Pip Inge stated: “Ellyse sustained a high-grade proper hamstring damage. It’s anticipated to maintain her out of the sport for a big time period.”

Australia head coach Matthew Mott added: [Perry] provides her absolute all each time she takes to the sector for her nation and that was evident once more in opposition to New Zealand within the selfless method through which she threw herself into her batting, bowling and fielding performances.

“We’re assured that we’ve sufficient depth within the squad to cowl her batting and bowling and know whoever will get a chance will make a robust contribution.”

Georgia Wareham (R) took three wickets in Australia’s four-run win over New Zealand

Australia – who won’t title a alternative for Perry – completed second in Group A, behind India, and can now face the winners of Group B in Thursday’s second semi-final.

England high Group B in the intervening time however can be leapfrogged by South Africa if the Proteas beat West Indies on Tuesday.

