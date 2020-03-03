ashton-kutcher-and-mila-kunis-are-”freaking-out”-thanks-to-netflix’s-cheer

You might say that Ashton Kutcherand Mila Kunis are “fangirling” over Netflix’s hit present Cheer.

The docuseries, following the nationally ranked 40-member Navarro School Bulldogs Cheer Group from Texas, was instantly successful amongst Netflix viewers and celebrities alike (celebrities, they binge-watch similar to us!).

Now it seems like one in all our favourite celeb {couples} is getting consideration from the forged of Cheer after Ashton shared on Instagram that he acquired a particular package deal from them.

“Mila and I are formally freaking out. #navarro,” Ashton captioned his put up, alongside a package deal wrapped in smooth wrapping paper with a particular notice.

The notice learn, “Ashton + Mila, we heard you are a fan! Your assist means the world to us. From, Netflix + The Navarro Cheer Group.”

Nevertheless, that is all Ashton posted… leaving us hanging and curious to know what’s contained in the field. Ashton’s subsequent Instagram put up higher be a video of him and Mila doing an unboxing and revealing what’s inside.