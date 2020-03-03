arnold-palmer-invitational-picks,-sleepers,-betting-advice

Final week, the Honda Traditional lived as much as its billing as one of the vital troublesome exams in golf, and it was superior to see final season’s rookie of the 12 months, Sungjae Im, win his first match on the PGA Tour. This week, we head up the highway from Palm Seashore to Orlando for the Arnold Palmer Invitational performed on the legendary Bay Hill Membership, and the robust area provides bettors loads of intriguing choices when filling out their playing cards.

Bay Hill is a moderate-length, 7,400-yard, Par-72 format that options lengthy and difficult Par 3s and wonderful scoring alternatives on the entire Par 5s. The format doesn’t cater to 1 type of play over one other. Lengthy hitters, equivalent to Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, gained’t be afraid to blast driver and arrange quick irons, however many different gamers will choose to membership down off the tee and be left with longer approaches.

Henrik Stenson, Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, and Kevin Kisner have all posted wins or excessive finishes at Bay Hill over the previous few years by taking a safer route off the tee and taking part in wonderful with their mid-to-long irons. The tough at Bay Hill is brutal and there may be water everywhere that can trigger guys to rack up bogies or worse in the event that they get unfastened off the tee, making API one other occasion that places a premium on ball putting.

The sector is pretty stacked this week, with McIlroy, Koepka, Fleetwood, Bryson Dechambeau, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, and Adam Scott amongst others all taking part in at Arnie’s place. Exterior of Matt Each in 2014 and ’15, that is sometimes an occasion gained by the heavy hitters, with Tiger Woods (seven occasions), McIlroy (’18), Molinari (’19), and Jason Day (’16) being a couple of of the latest winners over time right here.

Key Stats

Arnold Palmer Invitational Betting Recommendation, Odds

Outright Bets to Contemplate

Rory McIlroy 5/1

I by no means love betting match favorites at numbers lower than 10/1, however this appears like a spot the place taking the favourite McIlroy makes loads of sense. McIlroy is a previous champion of this occasion (2018) and is taking part in probably the most constant golf of anybody on the planet proper now with top-five finishes in all 5 of his begins since October. His sport is constructed for Bay Hill, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see him win this occasion 4 or 5 occasions over the course of his profession given how aggressive he performs it off the tee. It is a comparable type {that a} younger Tiger Woods performed en path to his seven API victories. Placing a wager on McIlroy would require a hefty funding for the payoff to be price it — and the underside finish of your card will should be full of longshot worth performs — however McIlroy is taking part in too persistently and is on a observe that matches his sport too properly for me to not get a chunk of the world’s No. 1 participant. Henrik Stenson 45/1

After McIlroy, there are a number of strong choices in play for outright and top-five or top-10 bets. Bryson Dechambeau (18/1) seems to be good, and I gained’t argue if you wish to chunk on Brooks Koepka (30/1) or Justin Rose (45/1) at their depressed betting odds. Nonetheless, I want two different guys within the 40-50/1 vary, beginning with Stenson. Whereas Stenson can be coming off of a protracted layoff (he hasn’t performed for the reason that finish of January), his sport is an ideal match for Bay Hill. Stenson stays among the best lengthy iron gamers on the planet, and it’s no shock that his course historical past at this occasion is among the many greatest within the area. Over the previous eight years, Stenson has completed T17, fourth, MC, T3, second, T5, T8, and T15 at Bay Hill, which makes his +450 T10 odds very tempting, as properly. Marc Leishman 50/1

Leishman is a participant that I’m going to be excited by each time he will get to a course that emphasizes driving, and 50/1 is a good quantity on his outright odds. Leishman is a former winner at Bay Hill and has sometimes tended to play very properly at this occasion. He’s coming off of a latest win a month in the past at Torrey Pines, which was one other robust area occasion the place the course positioned a heavy emphasis on driving. Leishman is a specialist on agency and quick programs, and Bay Hill actually checks each of these bins. Sung Kang 175/1

There are a selection of longshot performs which might be viable this week, and I’m going to throw a complete punt on a man that I prefer to again when his odds creep over 100/1. Kang is sneakily one of many higher ball-strikers on tour, and his lengthy irons are wonderful when he’s taking part in properly. Kang posted a second-place end at Riviera a couple of weeks in the past, and Bay Hill is the kind of format that he can pop at. His top-20 odds are additionally standing out at +600, which is a spot the place you’ll be able to spend money on Kang, as properly, if you happen to aren’t on the lookout for an outright longshot wager.