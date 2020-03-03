Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora to celebrate her motherâs birthday

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor is a pair which have by no means felt the necessity to preserve their relationship away from the general public eye. They’ve spoken about it overtly and in addition don’t shrink back from making public appearances collectively. Final evening, the love birds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been clicked collectively on the former’s residence. It was Malaika’s mom’s birthday and the Aroras had gathered in celebration for the big day. Whereas Arjun was seen in casuals, Malaika was seen in a reasonably yellow gown and purple boots. Take a look on the footage under.



On work entrance, Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for the discharge of Sandip Aur Pinky Farrar which is releasing on March 20. Dibakar Banerjee’s directed movie will reunite the actor with Parineeti Chopra after Ishaqzaade. Right this moment, Arjun shared the primary look poster on his social media and wrote, “Introducing my partner in crime, Sandeep Kaur urf @parineetichopra in #DibakarBanerjee’s #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar, releasing on 20th March 2020!” The solo launch movie will showcase Arjun Kapoor as a Haryanvi cop and Parineeti can be seen as a company worker residing in Delhi.

