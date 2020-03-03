arjun-kapoor-and-parineeti-chopras-sandeep-aur-pinky-faraar-gets-a-release-date

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra labored collectively for the primary time in Ishaqzaade (2012). Publish which the duo collaborated once more in Namaste England (2018). Now, they’re all set to be seen in Dibaker Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The movie’s launch date has been pushed a number of instances and it was earlier alleged to launch to start with of final 12 months, nonetheless, now in 2020, the makers have lastly determined that the movie will hit the theatres on March 20 this 12 months. Right this moment, the primary look posters of the movie have been launched too and it has been obtained effectively by the viewers.