antonio-daniels-has-a-perfectly-good-explanation-for-being-dropped-by-allen-iverson’s-famous-crossover

Again on March 3, 2006, Wizards guard Antonio Daniels stood throughout from 76ers star Allen Iverson in isolation, absolutely aspiring to cease a person who completed that season averaging 33 factors per sport.

Then Iverson dropped Daniels to the ground with not one, however two vicious crossovers. Daniels was principally taking part in Tornado as Iverson floated to the basket for a simple end.

You might assume Iverson’s fast strikes pressured Daniels to sit, however no! Daniels tweeted Tuesday that the courtroom circumstances performed a major function on this well-known spotlight.

And you’ll’t low cost the sheet of ice used for NHL video games in the identical enviornment. Ice is slippery! Basketball sneakers shouldn’t have blades!

That’s what I’m saying @Jim_Eichenhofer…see, you perceive proper? It’s powerful to get traction with all of the humidity and ice and many others…yeah, let’s go along with that!! 🤣🤣 — Antonio Daniels (@adaniels33) March 3, 2020

Jokes apart, let’s give Daniels credit score right here for being sport. That is actually the one method to method an embarrassing play.

It is also price noting Daniels caught Iverson flat-footed in that very same sport, however he failed to complete on the rim. Robust evening.

Daniels is on a protracted checklist of Iverson victims — one that features Michael Jordan — so there isn’t any disgrace in being burned by a Corridor of Famer.