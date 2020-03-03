antetokounmpo-held-to-season-low-in-miami

The host Miami Warmth held reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to 13 factors and have become the primary group to beat the Milwaukee Bucks twice this season, successful 105-89 on Monday night time.

Miami is 2-Zero towards Milwaukee, which has one of the best document within the NBA at 52-9. The Warmth have struggled on the highway (13-18) however have the third-best house document within the league (26-4). Miami obtained 18 factors apiece from Jae Crowder and Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo added 14 factors and 13 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo was faraway from the sport with 4:33 left within the fourth quarter as Miami had a 15-point lead. His 13 factors tied his season-low. He made simply 6 of 18 pictures from the ground, together with Zero of Four from three-point vary. He had three assists and a game-high 15 rebounds.



















2:00



Highlights of the Milwaukee Bucks’ go to to the Miami Warmth in Week 20 of the NBA



Dallas Mavericks 107-109 Chicago Bulls

Otto Porter Jr. scored 18 factors in his first motion since November, and Chicago held on to edge visiting Dallas.

Porter shot 7 of 11 from the sector in his return from a damaged foot that triggered him to overlook 51 video games. He performed 17 minutes. Coby White scored 19 factors to guide Chicago, and Denzel Valentine completed with 17. Tim Hardaway Jr. paced the Mavericks with 26 factors, and Luka Doncic had 23.

Dallas pulled to 108-107 when Dorian Finney-Smith made a three-pointer with 4.9 seconds left. Finney-Smith had simply linked from past the arc with 15.Three seconds remaining. Chicago’s Wendell Carter Jr. made one among two free throws on the subsequent possession, and Doncic missed a desperation heave on the buzzer.



















1:31



Highlights of the Dallas Mavericks’ conflict with the Chicago Bulls in Week 20 of the NBA



Houston Rockets 123-125 New York Knicks

Julius Randle’s free throw with 4.6 seconds left sealed host New York’s victory over Houston.

RJ Barrett tied a career-high with 27 factors and Randle completed with 16 factors and 16 rebounds for the Knicks, who raced to a 21-point, first-half lead earlier than staving off a livid rally by the Rockets. New York’s Mitchell Robinson added 12 factors and 13 rebounds.

James Harden had 35 factors and went 16 of 16 from the free-throw line for the Rockets, who had their six-game successful streak snapped. Russell Westbrook scored 24 factors, his 31st straight 20-point effort, however missed a possible game-tying jumper on the buzzer.



















1:48



Spotlight of the Houston Rockets’ conflict with the New York Knicks in Week 20 of the NBA



Portland Trailblazers 130-107 Orlando Magic

CJ McCollum matched his season-high with 41 factors, main Portland to a victory at Orlando.

Taking part in with out injured All-Star sidekick Damian Lillard (groin), McCollum shot 14 of 24 general and 6 of 12 on three-point makes an attempt en path to the second-most factors scored in Orlando by a Magic opponent this season. James Harden had 54 factors at Orlando in December.

Nikola Vucevic countered with a team-high 30 factors for Orlando, but it surely wasn’t sufficient to forestall the Magic from shedding their second straight after a three-game successful streak.



















1:11



Highlights of the Portland Path Blazers’ journey to the Orlando Magic in Week 20 of the NBA



Memphis Grizzlies 127-88 Atlanta Hawks

Gorgui Dieng and Jonas Valanciunas posted double-doubles to guide a balanced Memphis assault because the visiting Grizzlies trounced Atlanta.

Dieng had 17 factors and 10 rebounds, his ninth double-double of the season, and Valanciunas had 15 factors and 15 rebounds, his 30th double-double of the season and his fourth in a row. The Grizzlies had 9 gamers rating in double figures in claiming the primary recreation of a three-city highway journey.

Trae Younger scored a team-high 19 factors for the Hawks, however he sank solely 5 of 17 pictures from the ground.



















1:16



Highlights of the Memphis Grizzlies’ go to to the Atlanta Hawks in Week 20 of the NBA



Utah Jazz 126-113 Cleveland Cavaliers

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 16 of his 28 factors within the first half to assist visiting Utah defeat injury-riddled Cleveland.

Bogdanovic highlighted his efficiency with 5 3-pointers for the Jazz, who shot 56.6 p.c from the sector and 48.eight p.c from past the arc. Rudy Gobert collected 20 factors and 9 rebounds for Utah.

Collin Sexton scored a career-high 32 factors for the Cavaliers, who’ve misplaced three in a row general and 9 straight towards Western Convention groups.



















1:15



Highlights of the Utah Jazz’s go to to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Week 20 of the NBA



Indiana Pacers 116-San Antonio Spurs 111

Malcolm Brogdon scored 26 factors and T.J. Warren 23 as Indiana defeated host San Antonio to win its fourth straight recreation.

Myles Turner added 17 factors for the Pacers, who’ve gained six of their previous seven video games.



















1:42



Highlights of the Indiana Pacers’ conflict with the San Antonio Spurs in Week 20 of the NBA



Patty Mills led the Spurs with 24 factors off the bench whereas Trey Lyles added 20.

Wish to watch much more of the NBA however do not have Sky Sports activities? Get the Sky Sports activities Motion and Enviornment pack, click on right here.