angelenos-go-to-the-polls-for-first-time-on-super-tuesday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s Tremendous Tuesday, and Californians will for the primary time weigh in on who must be the Democratic presidential nominee.

Voting has been underway in Norwalk since eight a.m. Monday, the place the L.A. County Registrar/Recorder for the primary time arrange a 24-hour voting heart. It’s the most important of six 24-hour voting facilities throughout the county.

Early-voting facilities have been open all through the county since Saturday.

Voters not need to go to a selected precinct. Ballots might be solid at any polling location in Los Angeles County.

Punch ballots have been changed by digital contact screens, and ballot employees can be readily available to assist voters navigate the ballots.

Greater than 100,000 voters have already solid their ballots by mail, however in that point, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer have dropped out of the presidential race.

“If you went to a vote center, or if you’ve already mailed back your vote-by-mail ballot, there isn’t a do-over process. You get one chance to vote per election,” LA County Registrar Dean Logan mentioned. “If you have a vote-by-mail ballot though and you’re holding on to it, haven’t voted yet, then you can still go to a vote center and cast your ballots.”

Polls open at 7 a.m. and shut at eight p.m.