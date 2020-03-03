american-airlines-suspends-operations-to,-from-south-korea

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – American Airways is suspending flights from DFW Airport to Korea, efficient March 4.

In keeping with a launch, the suspension will happen on flights to and from Seoul, South Korea (ICN) and DFW Airport, “due to a reduction in demand.”

Flights to Seoul are scheduled to renew April 25.

Korea is the most recent vacation spot to which American has suspended flights. In January, the Fort Value-based airline suspended flights to and from mainland China and Hong Kong over considerations relating to the coronavirus. These flights are suspended via April 23.

The airline stated their “teams are contacting affected customers directly to accommodate their needs.”

If a flight is canceled and a buyer chooses to not be rebooked, they will request a full refund by visiting aa.com/refunds.