akshay-kumar-and-rohit-shetty-step-out-to-promote-sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi of Bollywood, is again with one other action-entertainer. The actor shall be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, which is part of the director’s cop universe that includes of movies like Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba. Sooryavanshi may have Katrina Kaif enjoying a vital half too and may have cameos of Singham Ajay Devgn and Simmba Ranveer Singh. After the trailer of the movie took the web by a storm yesterday, at this time Akshay and Rohit started with the promotions of the movie.