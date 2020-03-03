a-worcester-man-allegedly-raped-a-woman-after-picking-her-up-in-his-car-in-boston

A Worcester man allegedly picked up an intoxicated lady in his automobile on State Avenue in Boston one night time in December, raped her, after which used her debit card the subsequent morning, based on prosecutors.

Alois Mutare, 42, pleaded not responsible to expenses of rape and 5 counts of larceny in Suffolk County Superior Court docket final week, the place he was launched after posting a $25,000 surety, the Boston Herald reviews.

A decide ordered Mutare to remain out of Boston and to chorus from working as a ride-share driver, based on the newspaper.

Prosecutors allege Mutare picked up the 25-year-old lady in his automobile on Dec. 21 after the lady had been consuming at close by bars.

Video surveillance exhibits Mutare pulling up subsequent to the lady in his car and serving to her in, officers mentioned.

The girl might allegedly be seen crawling out of one of many parked automobile’s again doorways till Mutare took out a towel from the trunk for her, the Herald reviews. She then re-entered the car, and Mutare drove away, prosecutors mentioned.

At a Cambridge hospital, the lady later instructed Boston police she didn’t bear in mind the place she went after she left the bar and was experiencing vaginal ache. She mentioned she remembered being in a again seat and a person hovering over her, based on prosecutors.

Her debit card was used the next morning at a Goal in Somerville, two ATMs, and a Cambridge Dunkin’, the newspaper reviews.

Authorities stopped Mutare close to Faneuil Corridor the next weekend after utilizing surveillance footage to establish him, based on the Herald.

Mutare waived his Miranda rights and instructed police he and the lady had consensual intercourse throughout a break between making Postmates deliveries and after he shared a cigarette along with her, however denied having vaginal intercourse, prosecutors mentioned.

Mutare’s lawyer didn’t instantly return a request for remark to the Herald. Mutare is due again in court docket in April.