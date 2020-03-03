8-deputies-involved-in-taking-photos-at-kobe-bryant’s-helicopter-crash-site,-sheriff-calls-it-a-‘sense-of-betrayal’ (update)

Final week, reviews began to flow into that there have been deputies that had taken images at Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash web site. It was additionally alleged that one of many deputies confirmed the images to a girl to impress her.

Now L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is talking out on the matter. On Monday, he spoke with members of the media the place he revealed that there had been eight deputies that had taken the images on the crash web site. He mentioned that he was “disgusted” after studying about what the opposite officers did.

In accordance with CBS Los Angeles, the division has a coverage towards taking and sharing images of crime scenes. Nonetheless, the coverage doesn’t apply to accident scenes. Nonetheless, Villanueva mentioned he intends to vary the division’s coverage by increasing it to incorporate accident scenes as properly.

He mentioned, “When I first got word of this information, I just felt devastated. These families of the victims have suffered enough already. To have any action of our deputies compile their suffering, that breaks my heart. It’s a sense of betrayal because these are my own employees.”

As we beforehand reported, Vanessa Bryant’s authorized crew launched an announcement on Sunday addressing the incident.

Within the assertion, her lawyer mentioned, “Our client, Vanessa Bryant, is absolutely devastated by allegations that deputies from the Lost Hills Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department publicly disseminated photos from the helicopter crash site.”

The assertion continued to ask for the identities of the officers and likewise referred to as for “harshest possible discipline.”

In accordance with TMZ, Villanueva additionally reassured that the photographs have been. deleted, and that the officers concerned are dealing with disciplinary actions and an investigation.

The Los Angeles County Fireplace Division can be being investigated for taking images of the crash web site and sharing them as properly.

