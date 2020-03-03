7-movies-coming-to-theaters-march-2020-that-you-absolutely-will-not-want-to-miss

Hey, y’all able to cry?! We’re targeted on a pair of elven teen brothers, Ian (Tom Holland) and Barley (Chris Pratt), who stay with their single mother (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). On Ian’s 16th birthday, their mom presents the brothers with a present from their deceased father, which seems to be a employees, a magical stone, and a “visitation spell” — a spell that can convey their father again to life, however just for 24 hours. The entire thing appears hilarious, shifting, and — frankly — good. And in addition, I now have a sudden and intense urge to name my dad.

Get your tickets from Fandango or Atom.