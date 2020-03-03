50-cent-pokes-fun-at-chris-brown’s-colorful-hair

WENN/Euan Cherry/Avalon

The ‘Sweet Store’ hitmaker makes enjoyable of his ‘I am the Man’ collaborator’s rainbow hair whereas on the identical time asking him to be featured on Pop Smoke’s upcoming album.

Mar 3, 2020

AceShowbiz –

50 Cent cannot conceal his bewilderment at Chris Brown‘s brightly coloured hair. Whereas making an attempt to recruit his “I am the Man” collaborator for Pop Smoke‘s posthumous album, the “Sweet Store” hitmaker couldn’t assist however poke enjoyable on the youthful singer’s new model.

On Monday, March 2, the 44-year-old rapper/actor took to his Instagram account to supply Brown one other collaboration. “yo ni**a im a necessity you on this file,” he wrote alongside a photograph of the “With You” singer displaying off his half pink and half turquoise hair whereas standing in entrance of a graffiti wall. He went on so as to add, “however what da f**ok you do to your hair blood.LOL.”

Folks shortly flooded Fiddy’s put up with combined reactions. One fan laughed on the gentle roast, “Lmfaoooo dawg I hope u reside FOREVER!!!.” One other defended Brown by replying, “Depart chris brown alone man.” Others threw their very own trolling by writing such feedback as “Breezy Acquired That Cotton Sweet Child Bathe Reduce” and “Dudes hair appears to be like just like the Twix yogurt.”

Previous to the teasing at Brown, Fiddy made public his intention to complete late Pop Smoke’s full-length album by taking over the function of its government producer. “i am on the transfer listening to Pop smoke, i made a decision i am gonna government produce and end his album for him,” he declared his plan on Instagram.

The “Energy” star and creator later reached out to Roddy Ricch for a collaboration on the album. “Inform @roddyricch i am in search of him, i want him on Pop album,” he wrote in one other put up. After “The Field” rapper responded to his request, the “In da Membership” hitmaker pushed for Drake’s response, writing in yet-another put up, “@champagnepapi the place you at n***a, do not begin performing gentle skinned on us.”

Pop Smoke was shot and killed on February 19 morning in a house invasion. Days later, officers on the Los Angeles County Coroner’s workplace revealed that the “Welcome to the Celebration” rapper died from a gunshot wound to the torso, and formally declared his demise a murder.