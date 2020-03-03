50-cent-mocks-oprah-for-falling-onstage-&-snoop-dogg-joins-in-after-calling-out-her-bff-gayle-king

Shock, shock — 50 Cent has one thing to say about Oprah Winfrey’s brutal onstage fall. The rapper mocked Oprah for taking a tumble, and Snoop Dogg weighed in with an identical insensitive remark.

50 Cent isn’t shy about sharing his ideas on social media, so it’s no shock that he weighed in after Oprah Winfrey took a tumble whereas talking on the WW: Presents Oprah’s 2020 Imaginative and prescient: Your Life In Focus occasion on Feb. 29. The video of Oprah falling rapidly went viral, and 50 re-posted it to his Instagram web page with the caption, “What the f*** happen here? Michael Jackson’s ghost [tripped] her.” He additionally poked enjoyable at the truth that Oprah had simply been speaking about ‘balance’ earlier than she fell over, including, “Wellness to me means all things in balance. LOL.”

The publish obtained 1000’s of feedback, together with one from fellow rapper, Snoop Dogg, who mocked Oprah proper together with 50. “Michael and Kobe [Bryant] blew a gust of wind,” he wrote. Joking about Oprah’s accident is clearly uncalled for. Regardless that the 66-year-old seemed to be okay after her fall, she admitted to being in ache afterward, and even shared a photograph of herself with a large ice compress on her leg. “So grateful to only be a little sore,” Oprah wrote on Instagram. “Turning the day into what [Michelle Obama] calls #SelfCareSunday.”

Curiously, Snoop Dogg additionally just lately made headlines for his hateful feedback about Gayle King, who simply so occurs to be Oprah’s finest good friend. Snoop went off on Gayle for asking WNBA star, Lisa Leslie, about Kobe Bryant’s 2003 rape case in an interview after his dying. After the clip — and Snoop’s response — went viral, Gayle publicly defined that viewers had been solely seeing a snippet from a for much longer interview, and stated that it was taken out of context.

Instagram

Snoop finally publicly apologized to Gayle, and he or she accepted. “I accept the apology and understand the raw emotions caused by this tragic loss,” she stated in a press release. “I’m deeply sorry that questions I asked added to that pain.”