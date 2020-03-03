50-cent-makes-fun-of-chris-brown’s-colorful-hair-and-asks-him-for-a-collab-in-the-same-post!

50 Cent is again at it once more! This time round, his goal was none aside from Chris Brown!

The rapper took to social media to share a pic of the opposite entertainer rocking his multicolored hair and within the caption, he mocked the stated coiffure!

This comes after 50 really requested Chris to collab with him on a brand new music nevertheless it looks like eager to work along with the opposite man doesn’t imply he’ll put his disses apart not less than in the interim.

The strongly opinionated rapper couldn’t assist however make enjoyable of Brown’s rainbow hair.

So he posted a snap of him posing in entrance of a wall stuffed with graffiti and searching down as if to point out off the half pink, half turquoise hair in all its glory.

Judging by the caption nonetheless, it’s secure to say that the rapper just isn’t an enormous fan of it.

50 known as Chris out for sporting the 2 toned locks, writing: ‘yo n*gga I’m a necessity you on this file, 👀however what da f**ok you do to your hair blood. LOL @chrisbrownofficial #abcforlife #starzgettheapp 🍾#Theking 🥃#bransonsbrown.’

Fascinating solution to ask somebody to work collectively!

This comes after 50 introduced he was planning on ending an album late rapper Pop Smoke was nonetheless engaged on when he was tragically shot to demise on the age of simply 20 final month.

‘I’m on the transfer listening to Pop smoke, I made a decision I’m gonna government produce and end his album for him,’ one other of 50’s posts learn on March 1.

Clearly, mentioning that he wants Chris to work with him means he probably needs the opposite man to be a part of this file.

The rapper additionally revealed different names he needs to collab with on the venture, beforehand mentioning Drake and Roddy Ricch as properly.



