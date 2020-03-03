5-dallas-officers-given-day-off-after-arresting-man-with-‘possible-case-of-covid-19’

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Division instructed 5 officers to remain residence and took 5 squad automobiles out of service for cleansing, resulting from considerations over potential publicity to coronavirus after an arrest on Sunday morning.

Police stated officers responded to a disturbance name at an condo unit within the 5900 block of Hudson Road.

When officers arrived, Dallas Fireplace-Rescue had taken the 24-year-old suspect an space hospital for accidents he sustained from an assault.

He was handled by medical workers and launched again to Dallas officers and brought to jail and charged with Assault Household Violence.

At roughly 10:30 p.m., Detention Companies officers notified Dallas police of a potential case of COVID-19 involving the suspect.

He was taken to Parkland Hospital by a personal ambulance.

Dallas Police stated in an announcement, “Per our contagious disease policy, all five officers that came in contact with the arrested person were notified of the potential exposure and was given a day off for precautionary reasons. All officers are expected to return back to work at their next tour of duty. Marked squad cars (5) were immediately removed from service for cleaning.”

Dallas Police say the division is working with medical professionals to draft a protocol for officers to make sure their security.