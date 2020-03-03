4-men-arraigned-after-arrests-at-encore-boston-harbor

4 males arrested after they had been allegedly concerned in separate incidents this previous weekend at Encore Boston Harbor appeared in Malden District Court docket Monday.

Brandon Wangnoon, 25, of Brockton, allegedly fought with two troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit on the on line casino early Saturday morning, as authorities tried to take him into custody for unruly conduct, police mentioned.

In keeping with state police spokesman David Procopio, on line casino safety known as for help from troopers a little bit after 2 a.m. for an “unruly person in the poker room,” who was later recognized as Wangnoon.

Troopers tried to take him into custody, however he “began to struggle violently near the drug store,” Procopio mentioned. Police used a stun gun to subdue Wangnoon, he mentioned.

“While being escorted through the main lobby Wangnoon once again became assaultive and threatening and was again subdued and taken outside,” Procopio mentioned. “Once outside he became assaultive yet again and was taken to the ground and held there until an Everett police prisoner van arrived to transport him to the Everett Police Station.”

One of many troopers concerned struck his head whereas making an attempt to subdue Wangnoon and was delivered to Massachusetts Common Hospital, the place he was recognized with a concussion, police mentioned. One other trooper injured his again however determined to stay on responsibility, in keeping with officers.

Wangnoon was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Additionally on Saturday, troopers and Everett cops had been known as to assist Encore safety reply to 2 males who had been combating round 4:20 a.m., in keeping with Procopio.

When authorities arrived on the scene, one of many males “continued to resist and struggle with officers,” he mentioned.

Brian Navarro, 24, of Dorchester, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and assault and battery on a police officer, Procopio mentioned.

Each Wangnoon and Navarro had been arraigned Monday, together with Tim Peletier, of Hollis, New Hampshire, and Derrick Jones, of Dorchester, for disorderly conduct and different fees associated to incidents at Encore Boston Harbor, WBZ-TV studies.

Peletier, who appeared in court docket with two black eyes, advised the information station that he was injured by police after he tried to defend his spouse who was punched.

In a press release Saturday, Michael F. Cherven, secretary of the State Police Affiliation of Massachusetts, mentioned a number of troopers have been injured in latest weeks because of “unruly patrons,” together with one trooper who would require neck surgical procedure.

“SPAM has made it a priority to work with both Everett PD and the Command Staff to address the increased violence, calls for service, decreased staffing and reduce the numerous injuries that our troopers and sergeants have been dealing with,” Cherven mentioned.

SPAM and Everett police union representatives had been slated to fulfill with the Gaming Enforcement Unit Saturday to “come up with a long term solution to reduce the violence and injuries to our members,” Cherven mentioned.

Rosie Salisbury, a spokesperson for Encore Boston Harbor, advised Boston.com in a press release the security of company is “of paramount concern” to the on line casino.

“More than 20,000 people enjoyed the casino on Friday,” Salisbury mentioned. “We employed more than 30 security personnel and the Gaming Enforcement Unit of the Massachusetts State Police had several officers on site, as they do each and every day.”

Violence at Encore Boston Harbor has not elevated in latest months, she mentioned, including that the on line casino has seen a discount within the variety of arrests.

“We stand by our safety and security measures, and will continue to do everything we can to provide an optimal experience for all of our guests,” she mentioned.