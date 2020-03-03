18-photos-that-show-just-how-long-the-most-iconic-actors’-careers-have-been

1.
Saoirse Ronan in I May By no means Be Your Lady (2007) and Little Ladies (2019).
2.
Leonardo DiCaprio in Critters 3 (1991) and As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).
3.
Tom Holland in The Unattainable (2012) and Spider-Man: Far From House (2019).
4.
Jennifer Lopez in Mi Familia (1995) and Hustlers (2019).
5.
Viola Davis in The Substance of Fireplace (1996) and Troop Zero (2019).
6.
Brad Pitt in Thelma and Louise (1991) and Advert Astra (2019).
7.
Tom Hanks in He Is aware of You are Not Alone (1980) and A Stunning Day within the Neighborhood (2019).
8.
Denzel Washington in Carbon Copy (1981) and Equalizer 2 (2018).
9.
Amandla Stenberg in Colombiana (2011) and The place Arms Contact (2019).
10.
Charlize Theron in Kids of the Corn III: City Harvest (1995) and The Lengthy Shot (2019).
11.
Will Smith in Six Levels of Separation (1993) and Gemini Man (2019).
12.
Reese Witherspoon in The Man within the Moon (1991) and House Once more (2017).
13.
Chris Hemsworth in Star Trek (2009) and Males in Black: Worldwide (2019).
14.
Regina King in Boyz n the Hood (1991) and If Beale Avenue May Discuss (2018).
15.
Elle Fanning in I Am Sam (2001) and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019).
16.
Laura Dern in Foxes (1980) and Little Ladies (2019).
17.
Michael B. Jordan in Hardball (2001) and Simply Mercy (2019).
18.
Robert Pattinson in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fireplace (2005) and The King (2019).