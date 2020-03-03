18-photos-that-show-just-how-long-the-most-iconic-actors’-careers-have-been

1. Saoirse Ronan in I May By no means Be Your Lady (2007) and Little Ladies (2019).

Bauer Martinez Studios / Columbia Photos



2. Leonardo DiCaprio in Critters 3 (1991) and As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).

New Line Cinema / Sony Photos



3. Tom Holland in The Unattainable (2012) and Spider-Man: Far From House (2019).

Apaches Leisure / Marvel



4. Jennifer Lopez in Mi Familia (1995) and Hustlers (2019).

New Line Cinema / Annapurna Photos



5. Viola Davis in The Substance of Fireplace (1996) and Troop Zero (2019).

Miramax / Escape Artists



6. Brad Pitt in Thelma and Louise (1991) and Advert Astra (2019).

‎Pathé‎ / Plan B Leisure



7. Tom Hanks in He Is aware of You are Not Alone (1980) and A Stunning Day within the Neighborhood (2019).

MGM / TriStar Photos



8. Denzel Washington in Carbon Copy (1981) and Equalizer 2 (2018).

Hemdale Movie Corp. / Columbia Photos



9. Amandla Stenberg in Colombiana (2011) and The place Arms Contact (2019).

EuropaCorp‎ / British Movie Co.



10. Charlize Theron in Kids of the Corn III: City Harvest (1995) and The Lengthy Shot (2019).

Miramax / Level Gray Photos

Her most up-to-date movie was truly Bombshell, however she was made to appear like Megyn Kelly. Thus, not an amazing instance for this put up.

11. Will Smith in Six Levels of Separation (1993) and Gemini Man (2019).

Regency Enterprises / Skydance Media



12. Reese Witherspoon in The Man within the Moon (1991) and House Once more (2017).

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer / Waverly Movies

Her most up-to-date function was truly in A Wrinkle in Time, however she’s made as much as appear like a celestial being. Once more, it would not have labored for this put up.

13. Chris Hemsworth in Star Trek (2009) and Males in Black: Worldwide (2019).

Paramount Photos / Columbia Photos



14. Regina King in Boyz n the Hood (1991) and If Beale Avenue May Discuss (2018).

Columbia Photos / Plan B Leisure



15. Elle Fanning in I Am Sam (2001) and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019).

Bedford Falls Productions / Disney



16. Laura Dern in Foxes (1980) and Little Ladies (2019).

Polygram Photos / Columbia Photos



17. Michael B. Jordan in Hardball (2001) and Simply Mercy (2019).

Paramount Photos / Participant

