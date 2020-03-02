zaya-wade,-12,-is-all-smiles-while-singing-during-a-performance-after-coming-out-as-transgender

Zaya Wade is a pure on stage! Dwyane Wade shared a brand new video of his daughter singing and dancing on March 1, and gushed over the ‘joy’ she introduced your entire household. Gabrielle Union and their daughter Kaavia had been current for Zaya’s massive night time!

Zaya Wade made her household proud when she placed on a phenomenal efficiency on Sunday! The 12-year-old daughter of NBA legend, Dwyane Wade regarded happier than ever whereas singing and dancing in a video her dad shared to Instagram.

“J.O.Y. ~ A Feeling Of Great Pleasure And Happiness! That’s What Watching Zaya Sing And Dance Last Night Felt Like For Our Family ❤️,” Dwyane captioned his video put up. He additionally shared a closeup picture of a smiling Zaya holding two bouquets of flowers after her efficiency.

“Enough Said 😍,” the proud dad captioned the put up. His spouse, Gabrielle Union and his eldest son, Zaire each commented with coronary heart emojis. The L.A.’s Best actress — who was in attendance, together with the couple’s 1-year-old daughter Kaavia James — additionally shared clips from Zaya’s efficiency on her Instagram Tales. The proud dad and mom additionally posted equivalent household photographs with Zaya captioned, “Village.”

(Video credit score: Dwyane Wade/Instagram)

The occasion marks Zaya’s first public look (that we’ve seen) following Dwyane’s announcement that his 12-year-old is transgender. He launched Zaya, born Zion, to the world throughout an look on The Ellen DeGeneres Present in early February. Dwyane mentioned that Zaya approached him and Gabrielle and mentioned she desires to be addressed utilizing feminine pronouns. Zaya later gave her father permission to talk out about her story as he and Gabrielle proceed to teach themselves whereas absolutely supporting her.

Dwyane additionally opens up about his household in his new ESPN documentary Life Sudden, during which Zaya expresses the significance of dwelling your fact.

“What’s the point in being on this earth if you’re going to be someone you’re not. It’s like you’re not living as yourself,” she says to her father throughout a {golfing} outing. “I feel like it’s very worth it when you reach that point within yourself.”

Dwyane replies, “Like feeling free, feeling like you, like you don’t have to hide.”

Zaya continues, “Yeah, you can look in the mirror and say hi to yourself, like nice to meet you instead of like, ‘I don’t really know who I am.’ It’s like a full identity crisis.”