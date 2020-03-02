zamboni-driver-unlikely-to-spur-nhl-to-change-goalie-rule

BOCA RATON, Fla. — NHL normal managers appear unlikely to counsel adjustments to the emergency backup goaltender coverage, even after 42-year-old Zamboni driver David Ayres grew to become one of many greatest tales of the season by profitable a sport for Carolina final month.

The difficulty was among the many dialogue factors Monday, the primary of three days of GM conferences, however the obvious consensus was that emergency goaltenders are referred to as upon so hardly ever that any response now would seemingly really feel like an overreaction.

“It’s such a rare occurrence,” Vegas normal supervisor Kelly McCrimmon mentioned. “It’s only news because it recently happened.”

Ayres grew to become a sensation final month when he was referred to as on by the Hurricanes in a sport at Toronto after accidents to Carolina goalies Petr Mrazek and James Reimer. Ayres stopped eight photographs and have become the primary emergency goalie in NHL historical past credited with a victory.

Beneath NHL guidelines, when a workforce’s two goalies are harm or in any other case incapacitated the membership “shall be entitled to dress and play any available goalkeeper who is eligible.” In Carolina’s case, that grew to become Ayres, who usually will get on the ice at Leafs practices when the workforce wants an additional goalie.

“We’re comfortable with the way that it is,” McCrimmon mentioned.

Winnipeg normal supervisor Kevin Cheveldayoff mentioned he initially wasn’t planning to look at that Carolina-Toronto sport on TV, flipping to it solely when phrase broke {that a} Zamboni driver was in web.

Like different GMs who spoke Monday, Cheveldayoff indicated he likes the rule as is.

“A lot of guys have played college or junior,” Cheveldayoff mentioned. “Being in the market that we’re in, we have certainly an opportunity to have lots of players that fit that criteria. In some places, there are tryouts. … Fortunately in Winnipeg, we have a lot of former college players and the like.”

Florida normal supervisor Dale Tallon has been by the emergency scenario a few instances lately — as soon as with the workforce on the cusp of placing goaltender coach Robb Tallas right into a sport, one other three years in the past the place a workforce account government was summoned.

Neither received into the sport. And whereas Tallon mentioned he was nervous for Ayres on his massive night time, he additionally wasn’t inclined to name for change.

“The better team won that game. That’s the reality of that night,” Tallon mentioned. “It happened to us three years ago. Three times it’s happened in 50 years. Do you change the whole thing? … I think we did a good job of fixing it and it turned out for the better.”