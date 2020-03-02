youtube-tv-continues-to-negotiate-to-avoid-losing-fox-regional-sports-networks

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A well-liked streaming service says it’s persevering with to barter amid a contract dispute that threatens to take away a sports activities community that many Minnesota sports activities followers flip to to observe their favourite groups.

Most Minnesota Twins, Wild, Timberwolves, Lynx and United video games are streamed on Fox Sports activities North.

On February 27 YouTube TV initially mentioned it was dropping Fox Regional Sports activities Networks and YES Community, after failing to succeed in an settlement with Sinclair Broadcasting Group (the corporate that owns the media).

YouTube TV mentioned viewers wouldn’t have the ability to watch dwell, on demand, or recorded content material from native FOX Regional Sports activities Networks or YES Community after Saturday, February 29.

Nonetheless, as of March 2 the content material continues to be accessible.