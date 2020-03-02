XFL power rankings: Houston stays on top, D.C.’s slide continues heading into Week 5

The Houston Roughnecks stay the lone unbeaten staff heading into Week 5 of XFL motion.

Houston beat Dallas 27-20 in an in-state battle that was the marquee matchup in Week 4. The Roughnecks have some competitors within the high half of the league, nonetheless, that will likely be lurking heading into the ultimate week of the primary half of the season.

Here’s a take a look at Sporting Information’ XFL rankings heading into Week 5:

XFL Rankings for Week 5

1. Houston Roughnecks (4-0)

P.J. Walker handed for 239 yards, two TDs and an interception within the victory in opposition to Dallas, and he did all that regardless of a quiet efficiency from Cam Phillips, who had one catch for 9 yards. Walker has 987 passing yards, 12 TDs and two interceptions and stays the highest quarterback within the league. Houston returns dwelling to face Seattle in Week 5.

2. St. Louis BattleHawks (3-1)

Jordan Ta’amu is giving Walker a run for the title of greatest quarterback within the league. He confirmed that with 264 passing yards and 63 dashing yards in a 23-16 victory in opposition to Seattle. Will Hill led the protection along with his second interception in as many weeks. Ta’amu is second within the league in passing yards (876) and fourth in dashing yards (186). St. Louis travels to D.C. in Week 5 for an enormous XFL East matchup that ought to have playoff implications.

3. Dallas Renegades (2-2)

The Renegades fell behind 15-Zero earlier than rallying in opposition to Houston, however the loss drops them two video games behind within the XFL West. Donald Parham continues to be a matchup drawback for defenses. He caught his fourth TD in Landry Jones’ final three begins. Jones handed for 205 yards but additionally had three interceptions. Dallas averaged simply 3.Four yards per play within the loss. The Renegades can bounce again at dwelling subsequent week in opposition to New York.

4. D.C. Defenders (2-2)

The Defenders are trending downward after one other dangerous loss on the highway. Tampa Bay blasted D.C. 25-0, and Cardale Jones struggled for the second straight recreation. Jones a 30.9 quarterback ranking on 3.Three yards per try, and the operating recreation managed 13 carries for 46 yards. D.C. is 2-Zero at dwelling and can look to finish the slide in opposition to St. Louis.

5. New York Guardians (2-2)

The Guardians discovered their quarterback in former AAF star Luis Perez in a 17-14 victory in opposition to Los Angeles. Perez hit 18 of 26 passes for 150 yards and a landing. The passing totals are modest, however he didn’t flip the ball over. New York additionally has three gamers with a least two sacks. They continue to be within the playoff hunt within the XFL East regardless of the early-season struggles.

6. Los Angeles Wildcats (1-3)

Josh Johnson handed for 330 yards and two TDs and continues to enhance at quarterback, however the Wildcats completed 2 of 11 on third down. New York hit the game-winning subject purpose with 10:54 remaining. Nelson Spruce (256 receiving yards) and Tre McBride (236) each rank within the high 5 within the league, so LA. will keep in video games, however they should end. The Wildcats play Tampa Bay at dwelling in Week 5.

7. Seattle Dragons (1-3)

The Dragons are the most recent staff to change quarterbacks. Seattle benched Brandon Silvers for B.J. Daniels, a former star quarterback at South Florida, within the loss to St. Louis. Daniels was 5 of 10 for 50 yards, however he added seven carries for 84 yards. Seattle made it fascinating after falling behind 17-3. Count on Daniels to take the snaps in opposition to Houston. That must be a better-than-expected matchup.

8. Tampa Bay Vipers (1-3)

Tampa Bay jumped out to a 16-Zero halftime lead and outgained the Defenders 223-79 within the first two quarters. Taylor Cornelius was efficient with 211 passing yards a TD and an interception. The operating recreation was the story, nonetheless with De’Veon Smith (24 carries, 122 yards) and Jacques Patrick (21 carries, 108 yards) gashing the Defenders’ protection. The Vipers received their first win, they usually can construct on it in Week 5 in opposition to LA.