woman-in-critical-condition-after-hit-and-run-accident

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A girl is listed in important situation after a hit-and-run in Detroit.

It occurred Sunday at 1:10 a.m. within the space of W. McNichols and Stahelin Avenue.

Police say the 30-year-old feminine sufferer was crossing the road when she was struck by an unknown suspect driving a black Escalade or Yukon with heavy entrance finish harm.

Anybody with data is requested to name Detroit Police Division’s Deadly Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Communicate-Up.

