Woman Arrested, Charged With Kidnapping By Farmers Branch Police After Weekend Amber Alert

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Farmers Department Police detectives arrested Andrea Marie Francois in Dallas round 1:00 p.m. Monday in reference to a weekend Amber Alert.

Francois is at present within the Farmers Department Detention Middle charged with two counts of Kidnapping and one rely of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Automobile.

Police haven’t mentioned what if any relationship she had with the kids.

A younger boy and woman had been kidnapped in a stolen automobile Sunday round 3:30 p.m. within the 4000 block of Signma Street.

The 4-year-old woman and 5-year-old boy had been discovered secure at a Household Greenback on Maple Avenue in Dallas.

The automobile was later situated at 7930 N. Stemmons Frwy in Dallas.

