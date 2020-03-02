with-virus-in-mind,-korea’s-sungjae-im-wins-honda-classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Moments after getting his first profession PGA Tour win, Sungjae Im took a second to mirror on what it means.

Not for himself — for his homeland, and for these coping with a virus that has the world on edge.

The 21-year-old South Korean began quick and completed stronger Sunday, profitable The Honda Traditional by one shot over Mackenzie Hughes and two over Tommy Fleetwood for his first victory in 50 tries on tour. However earlier than he could possibly be whisked again to the course to gather the trophy, Im made positive to talk out in regards to the coronavirus and inform these in South Korea — the place practically 4,000 instances have been confirmed — that he was pondering of them.

“Over in Korea right now, I know a lot of people are dealing with the coronavirus,” Im stated. “And it’s kind of a huge deal with everybody. But I’m just glad as a Korean player that I can deliver some good news to the countrymen back home … to do something for the country and make everybody proud.”

Im shot a 4-under 66 on Sunday, ending at 6 below to match the second-highest profitable rating for the reason that Honda moved to PGA Nationwide in 2007. He was the tour’s rookie of the yr final season, plus has performed extra tournaments and extra rounds than anybody for the reason that 2018-19 season started practically a yr and a half in the past.

And now, he’s a winner, selecting up $1.26 million this week and changing into the Honda’s 10th worldwide champion within the final 16 seasons.

Im birdied 4 of his first 5 holes, then birdied two of the ultimate 4 — after sticking tee photographs on the powerful par-3 15 and 17th holes inside eight ft each instances — to complete off the victory.

Hughes, a Canadian who made the lower on the quantity Friday, shot his second consecutive 66. Taking part in alongside Im, he was a part of some critical fireworks on the final two holes and missed a birdie putt on the par-5 ending gap that will have gotten him right into a tie for the highest spot.

“I love being in the mix,” Hughes stated. “I love having a chance to win, and yeah, it sucks to come up one short, to fight that hard all day. I just kind of thought I was going to do it. But still proud of the way I fought this week.”

Fleetwood (71) was alone in third and continues to be in search of his first PGA Tour win. He began the day one shot away from the sector and began birdie-birdie to get to 7 below at that time — matching what was the low rating in relation to par of the week.

Then PGA Nationwide did what it normally does, that being not let anybody run away from the pack.

Fleetwood made bogey on the par-Four sixth and couldn’t rise up and down from a greenside bunker on the par-Four eighth, giving again what was left of his lead at that time. Fleetwood birdied the par-3 17th to get inside one, however his method on the par-5 ending gap discovered the water to all however seal his destiny.

“I was going well,” Fleetwood stated. “My swing wasn’t there today. It wasn’t like a comfortable day … things weren’t quite there, but I hung in well.”

As soon as Fleetwood’s try at a miracle hole-out after a drop from 120 yards on 18 didn’t fall, Im might lastly exhale because the winner. He hugged his caddie within the locker room, the place he watched the final 20 minutes or so on a monitor.

“I’ve been in this spot many times. … I just felt like the experience really helped,” Im stated via a translator.

A few of Im’s finest moments have come when nobody has been wanting.

He was third on the Zozo Championship in Japan final October, a end completely overshadowed by Tiger Woods tying the PGA Tour file of 82 profession victories. And in November he went 3-1-1 to tie for the most effective exhibiting by a participant on the Worldwide workforce on the Presidents Cup, however the U.S. workforce captained by Woods rallied in singles on the ultimate day to win the trophy at Royal Melbourne.

However this time, he was on middle stage and embraced the second.

Hughes and Im went to the par-3 17th inexperienced — the tip of the “Bear Trap” three-hole stretch — in wildly totally different spots. Im caught his tee ball to simply within eight ft, whereas Hughes had practically 55 ft left from above the opening.

Hughes rolled in his most unbelievable birdie to an unlimited roar, pulling right into a tie with Im at 5 below.

If Im was frightened, it didn’t present.

Im took a pair seems to be at his downhill line, took his putter again simply a few inches and watched the ball roll in for a birdie that allowed him to reclaim his lead at 6 below — which, he hoped, created a little bit of reduction at house.

“Right now, all I can do is pray for the best and just hope moving forward that not many more people get affected,” Im stated. “Hopefully, this virus can calm down and sort itself out very soon.”

Divots: Honda will stay the match’s namesake for a 40th consecutive yr in 2021, extending the longest present run of title-sponsorship on tour. … Grayson Murray, who was Four below on the par-3 17th in his first three rounds with an ace on Saturday, put his tee ball there within the water Sunday and made double bogey. … For the third consecutive yr, no participant had 4 rounds within the 60s on the par-70 observe.