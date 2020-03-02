with-no-embiid-or-simmons,-clippers-overpower-shorthanded-76ers-despite-career-game-from-shake-milton

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Doc Rivers was grateful to have his full roster in opposition to the Philadelphia 76ers. In any other case, he didn’t suppose his Los Angeles Clippers would be capable to prevail in a sport that turned out to be a observe meet.

The Clippers had 4 gamers rating at the very least 24 factors for less than the second time in franchise historical past and prolonged their profitable streak to 4 with a 136-130 victory Sunday.

“We needed everyone tonight,” Rivers mentioned. “Philadelphia played great and it felt like they made very shot, but our guys shot better. If we’re not at full strength, we don’t win the game for sure.”

The final time the Clippers had 4 gamers with 24 or extra factors was an April 1989 sport in opposition to the Lakers. It’s the second time this season the Clippers have had 4 gamers with at the very least 20 factors.

Kawhi Leonard led the way in which with 30 factors and Paul George added 24. Reserves Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams additionally had 24 factors as Los Angeles shot 59.2% from the ground.

“We’re still at a point where we want to get better. We’re not being complacent at all. Hopefully we can stay healthy and keep building,” mentioned Leonard, who had his 20th sport this season with at the very least 30 factors.

Los Angeles was capable of face up to a profession night time from Philadelphia’s Shake Milton, who had 39 factors, together with seven 3-pointers. The primary-year guard had 26 factors within the first half, which tied a group season excessive.

Milton is seizing his alternative to make an impression for the Sixers, who’re lacking Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Philadelphia stays a half-game in entrance of Indiana for fifth within the Jap Convention.

“It kind of just happened randomly. I was ready, as soon as there was the opportunity,” Milton mentioned. “Once the first couple ones knocked down, especially the first three, I felt pretty good. It definitely feels cool. I’ve never really played at Staples Center before.”

The Clippers trailed by two at halftime however took management within the third quarter, outscoring the Sixers 38-24.

The sport was tied at 89 earlier than Los Angeles went on an 18-5 run. Leonard scored 11 factors within the interval and George had eight.

Harrell’s dunk with 8:37 remaining within the sport gave the Clippers a 117-103 lead. Philadelphia made a closing cost to shut inside 125-121 with Three minutes left however Williams’ jumper and Leonard’s pullup thwarted the rally.

“We played defense in the third quarter and kept a hot hand. I said at halftime the team that plays defense wins,” Rivers mentioned.

Former Clippers ahead Tobias Harris had 25 factors and Alec Burks 15 for the Sixers, who’ve dropped two of their final three.

“They stood us up, they got into us on our back heels. I thought we had a hard time trying to find the rim,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown mentioned. “It was really our only blemish, that third period. Twenty-four points, given our other three periods, just wasn’t enough to cover their onslaught.”

Philadelphia began quick, making 11 of its first 13 from the sector to take a 25-11 lead halfway by way of the primary quarter as Milton scored 11, together with seven straight at one level.

Los Angeles minimize the margin to 5 on the finish of the primary quarter after which scored the primary seven factors within the second to take its first lead at 41-39 on a pair of free throws by Harrell with 9:58 remaining within the first half.

The rest of the quarter noticed 5 ties and three lead adjustments earlier than the Sixers went into the locker room with a 72-70 halftime benefit.

MARKSMAN

Milton made his first 5 3-pointers and hit 13 straight over three video games. That tied Brent Value and Terry Mills for many consecutive photographs comprised of past the arc.

TIP-INS

76ers: Josh Richardson suffered a bruised nostril in the course of the second quarter and didn’t return. The 76ers mentioned he was within the NBA’s concussion protocol and might be reassessed Monday. He had 9 factors in 10 minutes. … It was the second time Philadelphia scored at the very least 70 factors within the first half this season. It had 77 at Cleveland on Dec. 7.

Clippers: Rivers bought his 935th victory, which moved him right into a tie with Dick Motta for 12th on the NBA’s profession wins checklist. … That is the Los Angeles’ league-leading 12th sport this season with at the very least 130 factors scored. … Ivica Zubac made his 200th profession regular-season look and completed with 4 factors.

