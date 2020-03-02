with-candidates-dropping-out,-does-my-early-vote-still-count?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minutes after Senator Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the Presidential race, folks started emailing Good Query desirous to know: “If I voted for her, what happens to my vote?”

In virtually all instances, voters can’t take that vote again. State regulation does permit Minnesotans to claw again their absentee votes, however the deadline for that was Feb. 25.

That date was one week earlier than the first and the time that election officers are in a position to begin counting the votes. The officers wouldn’t be capable of inform whose poll is whose.

The vote will nonetheless depend. It’ll be reported in tomorrow’s night time election outcomes. And, based on Brian Evans, the communications director for the Minnesota DFL, if a candidate who has dropped out of the race nonetheless meets the edge for delegates, that candidate can be awarded the delegates.

RELATED: All the things You Want To Know About Minnesota’s Presidential Major On March 3

“It’ll be up to them to decide whether to release them or not heading into the convention,” Evans stated.

Simply to be clear, voters can not present up and vote on the polls, in the event that they’ve already voted absentee. The polling areas can have an up to date checklist of people that have already voted.

There’s one small caveat to having the ability to take again a vote. If a voter despatched their absentee poll within the mail over the previous couple of days, there’s an opportunity it hasn’t but been accepted. You’ll be able to examine poll standing right here. If a poll hasn’t been accepted, a voter can name town or county elections workplace and ask them to reject the vote. That means they will vote on the polls tomorrow.