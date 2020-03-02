wisroth-leads-roaring-fork-to-48-41-win-over-coal-ridge

Roaring Fork earned a win once they defeated the Coal Ridge Titans 48-41 on Tuesday.

Caroline Wisroth lead Roaring Fork with 16 factors scored whereas additionally gathering 5 rebounds. Maya Lindgren had a decent night time, recording 12 factors, three rebounds and two assists.

Each groups will keep at dwelling of their subsequent contest, with Roaring Fork internet hosting Delta and Coal Ridge taking over Lutheran.

Coal Ridge has not reported any staff or participant statistics from this contest.



Extra Colorado Excessive College Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Submit as we speak



This story was created with expertise supplied by Knowledge Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is obtainable.