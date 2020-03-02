wilder-looking-to-tie-down-sheff-utd-stars





















Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United performed solely thrice in February

Chris Wilder has confirmed talks over new contracts for 3 of his Sheffield United gamers have made progress.

The Blades, who lately introduced John Fleck had signed a brand new deal, are additionally thought to have opened negotiations with the likes of John Lundstram, Enda Stevens and John Egan about extending their stays.

“I consider there was progress. Discussions between the gamers’ brokers and the membership are ongoing,” mentioned Wilder.

“It isn’t all the time a fast course of to recover from the road, and I respect that the brokers and the gamers wish to get the perfect deal. However I haven’t got any feeling that anybody needs to play their soccer elsewhere. If we did, we might act on that.

Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United are pushing for European soccer subsequent season

“The explanation we have supplied offers is that we wish to construct on what’s been an amazing season thus far. Gives will exit and hopefully gamers will commit, as John [Fleck] has achieved.”

In the meantime, Wilder says felt his squad didn’t want their latest break from first-team motion, which noticed them play solely three video games within the month, beating Bournemouth and Crystal Palace and drawing with Brighton.

United had been and not using a sport on February 15 and their sport in opposition to Villa, scheduled for Sunday, was postponed as a result of the Midlands membership had been within the Carabao Cup closing.

The supervisor, nonetheless, was eager for his aspect to play as he channels his eighth-placed squad’s deal with capping a exceptional season with qualification for European soccer subsequent yr.

“We’d’ve been alright both approach,” he advised Sky Sports activities Information. “I did not see any drained legs earlier than the winter break and we have now obtained the Villa sport to rearrange.

“There is a risk that if Manchester United, or each of us, get via to the following spherical [of the FA Cup] then that is one other sport that should be rescheduled.

“We’re prepared for each problem that’s put upon us. Groups have much more video games than us – Liverpool have, Wolverhampton Wanderers have, these groups concerned in Europe do.

“Probably they’ve a special view on it however selfishly from our viewpoint, we needed to maintain going. However we have had one other good week and we’re trying ahead to tomorrow night time.”