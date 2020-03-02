why-the-kardashians-love-corey-gamble-for-kris-jenner-5-years-after-divorcing-caitlyn 

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been going sturdy for six years they usually have the complete assist of her household! HollywoodLife has discovered why her 6 children have fallen for Corey!

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been courting since 2014, and her children couldn’t be happier for her. “The Kardashian and Jenner kids absolutely love Corey,” a supply near the household tells HollywoodLife, solely. “They were worried about Kris after she and Caitlyn [Jenner] divorced, as it was a really hard time for her at first,” the insider notes. Kris and Caitlyn (previously Bruce), separated someday round 2013 and their divorce was finalized in 2015.

Following her break up from Caitlyn, “Corey came in and kind of saved Kris in a way,” the insider says, explaining, “He gives her so much attention and is so helpful when she needs things. He helps out with everything from fixing little things around the house to grabbing something at the store if she needs it.”

Corey has change into engrained in Kris’ pal teams. “He’s friendly with her friends and their spouses, including the Hilfiger family,” the supply says. Kris could be very shut with designer, Tommy Hilfiger. “She brings Corey everywhere. Her kids are really happy for her and they think he’s easy to talk to and just an all around good guy who loves their mom,” the insider concludes.

(L-R) Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kendall and Kylie Jenner on the Met Gala in New York Metropolis on Could 6, 2019. (Picture credit score: Shutterstock)

Though the Kardashian-Jenner clan are large followers of Corey, it wasn’t at all times that means. As seen throughout season 16 of Preserving Up With The Kardashians, Kris’ daughters, Khloe and Kim Kardashian had been hesitant about Corey at first (as seen under) as a result of Kris by no means formally advised them that they had been official.

Corey beforehand dated Sheree Buchanana from 2007-2010. He first met Kris at designer Riccardo Tisci‘s 40th celebration in Ibiza, Spain. After they met, Corey was working for Scooter Braun as Justin Bieber‘s tour supervisor.