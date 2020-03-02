westwood:-azinger-was-disrespectful

Lee Westwood was not pleased with Paul Azinger’s feedback on ‘that European Tour’

Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter have accused Paul Azinger of being “disrespectful” in the direction of the European Tour following feedback from the American on Sunday.

Westwood urged Azinger to keep away from “creating divides” after the American was challenged over his remarks throughout the ultimate spherical of the Honda Traditional, when he appeared to query the worth of Westwood’s profession achievements as solely two of his 44 victories worldwide have been on the PGA Tour.

The previous Ryder Cup captain additionally prompted a backlash for suggesting that Tommy Fleetwood, a five-time winner on the European Tour and the 2017 Race to Dubai champion, was beneath additional stress to win at PGA Nationwide as a result of he had but to win in america.

Westwood gained his 44th profession title in Abu Dhabi earlier this 12 months

“There’s a number of stress right here,” mentioned Azinger, now a tv analyst and commentator. “You understand you are attempting to show to all people you have received what it takes. These guys know, you’ll be able to win all you need on that European Tour, the worldwide sport and all that, however it’s important to win on the PGA Tour.

“Westwood took offence to that, really, once I requested about that. He mentioned he is gained 44 instances everywhere in the world, however it’s not the PGA Tour. They know that, and I believe Tommy is aware of that and it is put somewhat stress on Tommy.”

Azinger’s evaluation of the relative deserves of the 2 largest Excursions in world golf didn’t go down effectively in Europe, with Westwood, Poulter and 2018 profitable Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn all taking to social media to register their disapproval.

Westwood wrote: “One minute Paul walks down the vary wishing you good luck earlier than you play the subsequent he is condescending to the tour you play on and disrespects the tournaments you have gained world wide. I’ve gained in 19 completely different nations over four many years. That’s disrespecting lots of people

“I believe Paul generally thinks he must be controversial to be related. The PGA Tour is a good tour however within the present {golfing} local weather we should not be creating divides.”

Ian Poulter additionally hit again at Azinger’s observations

Poulter added: “I like Paul Azinger loads. And get on with him nice. However Paul please don’t condescend or disrespect the European Tour and our gamers like that. We’ve slapped your arse in Ryder Cup for thus lengthy. I do know you captained a win however significantly that was embarrassing at the moment.”

Bjorn hinted that Azinger’s feedback ought to give the European staff additional motivation once they journey to Whistling Straits to defend the Ryder Cup within the autumn.

“It was really easy for Paul Azinger to say that,” mentioned the Dane. “Tommy Fleetwood has gained world wide and is a world-class participant. Now the time has come for him to show that on the strongest tour on the planet. He was at greatest ignorant, at worst smug in delivering that. Convey on September !”

In the meantime, Westwood’s fellow Englishman and former world No 1 Luke Donald managed to snicker off an unlucky introduction forward of his third spherical on Saturday, through which the starter made three errors.

The starter had issues saying Excessive Wycombe, Donald’s residence city, earlier than getting the 12 months of Donald’s Honda Traditional victory flawed and likewise his title … “girls and gents, Luke McDonald”!