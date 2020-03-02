west-brom-vs-newcastle-preview

Staff information and stats forward of West Brom vs Newcastle on Tuesday within the fifth spherical of the FA Cup (kick-off 8pm).

Ahmed Hegazi is a contemporary damage absentee for West Brom



Ahmed Hegazi is a contemporary damage absentee for West Brom.

The central defender limped off in the course of the league defeat to Wigan on Saturday and he joins Grady Diangana (hamstring) and Nathan Ferguson (knee) on the sidelines.

Callum Robinson and Kamil Grosicki are each cup-tied, having already performed within the competitors for Sheffield United and Hull respectively.

Romaine Sawyers, in the meantime, will serve the ultimate sport of his three-match suspension, after being proven a crimson card within the 3-Zero win over Bristol Metropolis.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has a doubt over winger Allan Saint-Maximin forward of the journey to the Hawthorns.



















1:23



Newcastle supervisor Steve Bruce says he’s involved by his aspect’s lack of targets



The Frenchman was used solely in its place in Saturday’s 0-Zero Premier League draw with Burnley after complaining of soreness in a hamstring and his again, and he will likely be assessed earlier than Bruce finalises his group.

Wing-back Valentino Lazaro, who missed the sport on the weekend via suspension, is accessible as soon as once more and he and Danny Rose might make FA Cup debuts for the membership after finishing January mortgage strikes too late to be concerned within the fourth-round replay at Oxford.

Nevertheless, striker Andy Carroll (hamstring) will miss out, as will long-term casualties Ciaran Clark (ankle ligaments), Paul Dummett (hamstring) and Jetro Willems (knee ligaments).

