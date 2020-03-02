west-brom-vs-newcastle-preview

Staff information and stats forward of West Brom vs Newcastle on Tuesday within the fifth spherical of the FA Cup (kick-off 8pm).
- FA Cup newest information
- FA Cup fixtures
Staff information
Ahmed Hegazi is a contemporary damage absentee for West Brom.
The central defender limped off in the course of the league defeat to Wigan on Saturday and he joins Grady Diangana (hamstring) and Nathan Ferguson (knee) on the sidelines.
Callum Robinson and Kamil Grosicki are each cup-tied, having already performed within the competitors for Sheffield United and Hull respectively.
Romaine Sawyers, in the meantime, will serve the ultimate sport of his three-match suspension, after being proven a crimson card within the 3-Zero win over Bristol Metropolis.
Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has a doubt over winger Allan Saint-Maximin forward of the journey to the Hawthorns.
The Frenchman was used solely in its place in Saturday’s 0-Zero Premier League draw with Burnley after complaining of soreness in a hamstring and his again, and he will likely be assessed earlier than Bruce finalises his group.
Wing-back Valentino Lazaro, who missed the sport on the weekend via suspension, is accessible as soon as once more and he and Danny Rose might make FA Cup debuts for the membership after finishing January mortgage strikes too late to be concerned within the fourth-round replay at Oxford.
Nevertheless, striker Andy Carroll (hamstring) will miss out, as will long-term casualties Ciaran Clark (ankle ligaments), Paul Dummett (hamstring) and Jetro Willems (knee ligaments).
Opta stats
- That is the fifth FA Cup assembly between West Brom and Newcastle, and first because the fourth spherical in 2009-10. All earlier 4 have taken place on the Hawthorns, with the Baggies profitable three of those.
- Newcastle have gained two of their final 9 away video games in opposition to West Brom in all competitions (D3 L4), whereas their solely win in opposition to the Baggies within the FA Cup got here in February 1974 (3-0, L3 in any other case).
- West Brom beat West Ham 1-Zero within the final spherical – they’ve not eradicated two Premier League golf equipment in the identical FA Cup marketing campaign since 2001-02 (Sunderland and Leicester).
- Newcastle have progressed to the FA Cup quarter-final every of the final seven instances they’ve reached this stage – nonetheless, that is their first fifth spherical match since 2005-06 (1-Zero vs Southampton).
- West Brom wish to attain the FA Cup quarter-final for the fourth time within the 21st century, additionally reaching the final eight in 2001-02, 2007-08 and 2014-15.
- No Premier League aspect has scored extra FA Cup targets than Newcastle this season (8).