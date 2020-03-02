wendy’s-gets-in-shady-“breakfast-battle”-with-mcdonald’s-after-introducing-new-menu

Wendy’s and McDonald’s are serving up breakfast with a facet of shade.

Wendy’s formally launched its breakfast menu on Monday. The meals lineup consists of objects just like the Breakfast Baconator, the Honey Butter Rooster Biscuit and the Frosty-ccino.

“Folks deserve a scrumptious, inexpensive and better high quality breakfast than what they’re at the moment getting, in order that’s precisely what we’ll serve when Wendy’s launches breakfast nationally on March 2,” Kurt Kane, President, U.S. and Chief Business Officer of The Wendy’s Firm, mentioned in a press launch final month. “Our crew will probably be hand-cracking recent eggs on all our breakfast sandwiches and leaning into the standard elements which have lengthy set Wendy’s aside from the competitors. We have crafted distinctive sandwiches that can go away you craving one other, just like the Breakfast Baconator, which encompasses a fresh-cracked egg, signature sausage patty and 6 strips of Applewood smoked bacon.”

The fast-food chain wasn’t afraid to take just a few digs at its competitor with the golden arches, both. On Friday, Wendy’s official Twitter account shared an image of a tombstone with the phrases “RIP Egg McMuffin: 1972-2020.”

“Right here lies mediocrity,” it captioned the picture in a part of the corporate’s described “Breakfast Battle.”