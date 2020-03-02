watch-storm-vs-pulse-live!

Watch Surrey Storm taking up London Pulse in Spherical Two of the Vitality Netball Superleague through our stay stream on YouTube.

Each groups come into this second match of the season off the again of slim victories on the Season Opener.

Mikki Austin’s facet pipped Celtic Dragons to the publish by a single-goal [44-43] in Birmingham whereas London Pulse prevailed over Strathclyde Sirens 53-51.

Austin thriving off alternative to drive Storm

Final season Storm did the double over Pulse, nonetheless underneath new head coach Samatha Hen, the guests from the capital are assured and boosted by a wealth gifted younger gamers.

The primary Centre Cross takes place at 7pm. Di Dougherty is main the protection, with the match additionally being proven stay on Sky Sports activities Area & Combine, and he or she is joined by the brand new Scotland head coach Tamsin Greenway and the excellent worldwide defender, Eboni Usoro-Brown.

Protection of the Vitality Netball Superleague season continues with Spherical Three on Monday, March 9 when London Pulse entertain Celtic Dragons. Be part of us on Sky Sports activities Area, Combine and YouTube from 6.45pm.