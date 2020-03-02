watch:-ssn-in-60-seconds





















Objectives from Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Eddie Nketiah both facet of half-time despatched Arsenal by way of to the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 2-Zero win at Portsmouth.

Lewis Grabban’s good end earned Nottingham Forest a late level towards Middlesbrough as they drew 2-2 on the Riverside.

Daniel Sturridge has been handed a worldwide soccer ban till June and fined £150,000 after being charged with offering inside info used for betting.

Negotiations to pit Anthony Joshua towards Tyson Fury this 12 months within the UK are ongoing, in line with Eddie Hearn.

England gamers is not going to be shaking fingers on the tour to Sri Lanka, captain Joe Root has revealed.