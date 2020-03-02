watch-rachel-dratch-audition-for-the-(fictional)-‘real-housewives-of-boston’

Because the premiere of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” in 2006, Bravo has turned the fact present into an empire, with dozens of spin-offs based mostly in 9 completely different cities, and a 10th — Salt Lake Metropolis — coming later this 12 months.

For now, Boston isn’t one of many places blessed with its personal model of manufactured TV drama, however Rachel Dratch is prepared every time producers come calling.

When the Lexington native appeared on “Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen” on Friday, Cohen gave her a “screen test” for the present, asking her to react to precise Housewife conditions as if she have been a Bostonian forged member.

Highlights included Dratch’s responses to being known as stingy for serving pizza at a children’ party (“Pizza? This is top-quality Papa Gino’s with hamburg on it. What are you complaining about?”), being trustworthy about her pals’ blindingly white $25,000 veneers (“25 grand for veneers? Why didn’t you go to CVS and pick up some Crest Whitestrips?”), and discovering out her husband was enjoying bare Jenga with pals whereas she was out of city (“Put your Jenga back in your pants!”).