watch-rachel-dratch-audition-for-the-(fictional)-‘real-housewives-of-boston’

Because the premiere of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” in 2006, Bravo has turned the truth present into an empire, with dozens of spin-offs based mostly in 9 completely different cities, and a 10th — Salt Lake Metropolis — coming later this yr.

For now, Boston isn’t one of many areas blessed with its personal model of manufactured TV drama, however Rachel Dratch is prepared each time producers come calling.

When the Lexington native appeared on “Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen” on Friday, Cohen gave her a “screen test” for the present, asking her to react to precise Housewife conditions as if she have been a Bostonian solid member.

Highlights included Dratch’s responses to being known as stingy for serving pizza at a children’ party (“Pizza? This is top-quality Papa Gino’s with hamburg on it. What are you complaining about?”), being sincere about her buddies’ blindingly white $25,000 veneers (“25 grand for veneers? Why didn’t you go to CVS and pick up some Crest Whitestrips?”), and discovering out her husband was enjoying bare Jenga with buddies whereas she was out of city (“Put your Jenga back in your pants!”).