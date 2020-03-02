watch-mike-trout-hit-a-gosh-darn-golf-ball-to-pluto,-because-why-not?

Spring coaching is just a few weeks outdated, however Mike Trout’s swing is in midseason type.

Nicely, one in all his swings, at the least.

On Sunday, the Angels’ Twitter deal with posted a video of the outfielder completely demolishing a golf ball at what seems to be a Topgolf location. Trout smashed the ball and watched it sail deep into the evening, prefer it was simply any routine, lame-ass baseball on a Might dwelling run swing.

In fact, the baseball world is at all times dazzled and encapsulated by the Feats of Trout. Here is slightly style of what the Twitter machine, hungrier than ever for Trout content material, considered the drive:

There was slightly a part of me that hoped if you happen to gave Trout a golf ball and membership he would simply stand there taking a look at it as a result of it was too far out of the zone for him to swing https://t.co/1xW7rWIAZW — Jeremy Frank (@MLBRandomStats) March 2, 2020

Seeing Trout crush that golf ball at Prime Golf pop up like 50 occasions on my timeline makes me very joyful — MH Mock (@mockinyou) March 2, 2020

I cant cease eager about Mike Trout hitting a golf ball now wow what was that lol — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) March 2, 2020

the perfect a part of this video is Trout’s realizing grin earlier than hitting the ball like “you guys wanna see me hit this ball to the moon? haha okay if you insist!!” after which BOOM after which “haha I did it guys I hit the ball to another dimension don’t mind me!!!” pic.twitter.com/86s6rxkQK5 — Céspedes Household BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) March 2, 2020

Actually, there’s apparently nothing the outfielder cannot do in life. He is the perfect participant in baseball — on an arc to be one of many best gamers, if not the best of all time — who makes mundane issues appear absurd and vice versa. So this is a brief record of issues we would like to see Trout do subsequent:

Play no-limit Texas maintain ’em

Conquer an “American Ninja Warrior” course

Play Mario Kart 64, Rainbow Highway solely

Stroll on the moon

Play a Marvel superhero

Fist battle Batman

File his taxes

Win a World Sequence

Nicely, if nothing else, Trout would give Completely happy Gilmore a run for his cash. In spite of everything, he achieved this feat not more than an hour in the past.