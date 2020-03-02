warriors-lose-to-wizards,-123-110;-curry-still-preparing-for-return

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bradley Beal had 34 factors, eight assists and a season-best 5 steals, and the Washington Wizards received on the Golden State Warriors’ residence courtroom for the primary time in six years with a 123-110 victory Sunday night time.

Beal has scored at the very least 25 factors in a franchise-record 18 straight video games. He scored 20 within the preliminary 8:51 of the sport and had 27 by halftime, making six of his seven 3-pointers within the first half whereas taking pictures 10 for 24 general.

Andrew Wiggins scored 27 factors and Marquese Chriss added 12 factors and 13 rebounds. Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole and Mychal Mulder every scored 17 factors off the bench in Golden State’s ninth straight defeat at new Chase Heart.

Beal — coming off a 42 point-performance in a 10-point loss at Utah on Friday night time — has scored 214 factors for a 42.Eight common over the previous 5 video games for the Wizards, who had misplaced 4 out of 5. Davis Bertans added 29 factors off the bench with eight 3-pointers.

The Warriors had their six-game successful streak towards Washington snapped and 5 in a row at residence.

They had been nonetheless with out Stephen Curry, who had hoped to return for Sunday’s sport from a damaged left hand he injured towards Phoenix on Oct. 30. He’s scheduled to apply with the G-League Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday earlier than his subsequent step is set.

New Golden State starter Juan Toscano-Anderson, who was within the beginning lineup for the primary time in Saturday night time’s win at Phoenix that ended an eight-game dropping streak, had 5 assists. He’s sporting jersey No. 95, the most important quantity ever utilized by the franchise.

CURRY PREPARES

Curry went by way of an in depth on-court session earlier than heading to Santa Cruz. The 2-time MVP missed his 56th straight sport.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks enjoys watching the West Coast video games when his crew is finished out East and he has missed Curry.

“I’m sure he was intimidated by the defense our team has been playing this year. He didn’t want no part of it,” Brooks joked earlier than the sport when requested about Curry’s imminent return. “It would be exciting for not only his fan base, his coaches and organization to have him out there. He’s one of the greatest players to ever play, one of the greatest shooters to ever play and causes so many problems for opponents. He makes shots that are almost impossible to go in and you have to be next to him whenever he crosses half court, which opens up the floor for the other players to drive. He’s been missed by the whole basketball world. … You could turn on games at 10 o’clock at night and you get a lot of basketball and he’s always been fun to watch.”

HE SAID

After the Warriors bought again within the win column ultimately Saturday, coach Steve Kerr had somewhat enjoyable a day later.

“Man, what a great day outside. You guys look fantastic,” he provided. “I don’t know what’s changed, I just feel good today.”

So, how about enjoying consecutive nights?

“We’re hot. That’s the main thing,” Kerr continued. “We are on a run, we just want to keep the run going.”

WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT

The Warriors honored ladies pioneers with the San Francisco Police Division and handed out shirts themed “She Believes” — a play off the crew’s “We Believe” 2007 playoff crew — as a part of Girls’s Empowerment Month.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Washington hadn’t overwhelmed the Warriors since a 112-108 victory on Feb. 28, 2017, or within the Bay Space since Jan. 28, 2014. … Washington shot 20 for 30 from deep and transformed 24 of 27 free throws.

Warriors: G Ky Bowman sat out a second straight sport with a sprained proper ankle after leaving with 1:11 left in a house loss to the Lakers on Thursday night time. …The Warriors haven’t received at residence since beating Orlando 109-95 on Jan. 18. They’re 7-24 at residence general and 2-Eight towards the Japanese Convention.

UP NEXT

Wizards: At Sacramento on Tuesday night time seeking to keep away from being swept within the season sequence. The Kings received 113-106 in Washington on Nov. 24, 2019.

Warriors: At Denver on Tuesday night time for the second assembly of the season after dropping 134-131 in OT at residence to the Nuggets on Jan. 16.

