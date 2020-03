vunipola,-watson-return,-maunder-called-up

Mako Vunipola missed England’s win over Eire after travelling to Tonga as a result of household causes

Mako Vunipola and Anthony Watson have been recalled to the England squad to face Wales within the Six Nations on Saturday.

Forwards: Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Dunn (Tub Rugby), Ben Earl (Saracens), Charlie Ewels (Tub Rugby), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Will Stuart (Tub Rugby), Sam Underhill (Tub Rugby), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Mark Wilson (Sale Sharks)

Backs: Elliot Daly (Saracens), Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby), Jonathan Joseph (Tub Rugby), Jonny Could (Leicester Tigers), Jack Maunder (Exeter Chiefs), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Jacob Umaga (Wasps), Anthony Watson (Tub Rugby), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).