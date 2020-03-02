video:-horse-rescued-after-falling-into-backyard-pool-in-sonoma-county

ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A horse that fell inside a cold pool at a Sonoma County house was rescued this morning by crews utilizing energy instruments to chop a path for it after it was not in a position to get itself out.

Penngrove resident and the horse’s proprietor, Kery Poteracke, mentioned she awoke to the sound of her 24-year-old horse, Spirit, falling onto the lined pool, which didn’t maintain its weight.

“I was just laying in bed and I heard a big thud and then the dog started barking, and when I went to the thing she was laying on top of the pool cover. And within a couple of minutes she’d torn the pool cover and was standing in the pool,” mentioned Poteracke. “We tried to pull her out, you know, get her to jump up on the edge, but she just wouldn’t.”

Poteracke summoned her son and daughter-in-law to assist her attempt to pull the horse out however they finally gave up and known as 911.

Rancho Adobe Hearth Safety District Battalion Chief Andy Taylor mentioned the rescue concerned slicing by way of the deck of the partially above-ground pool and constructing a approach to enable the horse to step out.

“What we were able to do was remove the deck and the doughboy pool sides, lower the water level and build a bridge, or build a staircase and walk the horse out,” mentioned Taylor.

Firefighters had been involved over the time each the horse and the proprietor had spent contained in the unheated pool in chilly morning climate.

“When we first arrived the horse owner was in the water. She had been there for a while, she was shivering,” mentioned Taylor. “We got her out … she was replaced with a firefighter and we were able to, you know, we were worried about hypothermia on everybody, especially the animal for the time she was in there.”

For her half, the proprietor took the incident in stride.

“They cut the side of the pool, which, now I don’t have pool anymore, but, I’ve got a horse that’s not hurt. So I thank them all so much for everything they did. It was just wonderful,” mentioned Poteracke, who famous her canine not too long ago had surgical procedure after swallowing rocks, with the invoice coming to about $5,000.

“So we’ve had a couple of real fun months here with our two animals that we own,” she mentioned.

The horse sustained some minor cuts and scrapes throughout the efforts however was in any other case okay following the incident.