vice-president-mike-pence-to-visit-3m-on-thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Vice President Mike Pence plans to go to 3M throughout a cease in Minnesota on Thursday.
Face masks produced by the Minnesota-based manufacturing conglomerate have been on the entrance strains through the international response to the coronavirus outbreak.
On Monday Pence tweeted that he’s grateful for the work 3M is doing amid the well being scare.
This Thursday I will probably be visiting @3M in Minnesota. We’re grateful for the work @3M is doing to help within the Coronavirus response as they work to provide protecting tools that can assist maintain our well being care suppliers and people affected by the virus secure.
— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) March 2, 2020
