vanessa-bryant’s-legal-team-speaks-out-after-reports-alleged-that-deputies-shared-photos-from-kobe-bryant’s-helicopter-crash-site

As many people are nonetheless making an attempt to return to phrases that Kobe Bryant and his lovely daughter Gianna are gone, together with seven different lovely souls, reviews earlier this week began to flow into that deputies allegedly had been sharing graphic photographs from the crash website.

As we beforehand reported, amongst the allegations, it was mentioned that one officer allegedly took the photographs to a bar and “tried to impress a girl” by exhibiting them to her.

Now Vanessa Bryant’s authorized workforce is talking out on her behalf in response to the allegations.

On Sunday, Vanessa’s legal professional Gary C. Robb launched an announcement and mentioned, “Our client, Vanessa Bryant, is absolutely devastated by allegations that deputies from the Lost Hills Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department publicly disseminated photos from the helicopter crash site.”

The assertion continued to learn, “Mrs. Bryant personally went to the Sheriff’s office on January 26th and requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers. This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims and their families. At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families’ privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests.”

CORRECTED: The division at problem is the Los Angeles County Fireplace Dept (LACoFD) NOT the LAFD

Earlier this week, Kobe and Gianna’s lives had been celebrated throughout a stupendous memorial on the Staples Middle. Vanessa displayed a tremendous quantity of energy as she shared some lovely reminiscences of her daughter and husband, with the group.

We proceed to maintain the Bryant household lifted in prayer throughout this troublesome time.

