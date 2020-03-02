us-army-corps-begins-spring-reservoir-drawdowns-in-red-river-basin

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The U.S. Military Corps of Engineers is decreasing its reservoir elevations inside the Pink River Basin based mostly on current snow measurements with a view to put together for potential spring snowmelt, officers with the company’s St. Paul District stated.

The Corps is at present decreasing the elevation of Lake Ashtabula, positioned close to Valley Metropolis, North Dakota. It is going to be drawn down practically 2 toes in time for spring runoff, officers stated.

Reservation Dam, a part of the Lake Traverse mission, close to Wheaton, Minnesota, might be lowered by a foot and a half by the tip of the month.

White Rock Dam, additionally a part of the Lake Traverse mission, and Pink Lake Dam, close to Pink Lake, Minnesota, won’t be lowered on account of excessive inflows, the Corps stated.

